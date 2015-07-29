FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8th Circuit reverses ruling striking doctor's testimony over payments
July 29, 2015 / 11:02 PM / 2 years ago

8th Circuit reverses ruling striking doctor's testimony over payments

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has overturned a lower court decision striking testimony from a plaintiff’s surgeon over an alleged contingency-fee agreement stipulating that he would be paid if the plaintiff won his products-liability lawsuit.

In a unanimous decision on Wednesday, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the district court had not established that an improper agreement existed between the doctor and plaintiff Timmy Taylor.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LYP7se

