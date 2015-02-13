Jury returns defense verdict in suit over flyaway truck cover

(Reuters) - A Las Vegas jury has cleared companies that made and installed a truck cover that allegedly flew off and struck a woman, who had sought up to $44 million in damages after sustaining serious spinal injuries.

Following a nearly six-week trial, jurors in Nevada state court in Clark County on Wednesday said that California-based Custom Fiberglass, which makes truck covers and does business as SnugTop, and Valley Camper Sales in Escondido, Calif., which installed the cover, were not liable for failing to adequately warn that the truck cover could fly off in strong wind gusts.

