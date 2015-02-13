FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jury returns defense verdict in suit over flyaway truck cover
February 13, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

Jury returns defense verdict in suit over flyaway truck cover

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Las Vegas jury has cleared companies that made and installed a truck cover that allegedly flew off and struck a woman, who had sought up to $44 million in damages after sustaining serious spinal injuries.

Following a nearly six-week trial, jurors in Nevada state court in Clark County on Wednesday said that California-based Custom Fiberglass, which makes truck covers and does business as SnugTop, and Valley Camper Sales in Escondido, Calif., which installed the cover, were not liable for failing to adequately warn that the truck cover could fly off in strong wind gusts.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1AvjkIR

