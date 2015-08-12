FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CPSC greenlights pilot program for consumer-product imports
August 12, 2015 / 11:52 PM / 2 years ago

CPSC greenlights pilot program for consumer-product imports

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission will launch a pilot program to test a system for electronically filing details about the origin and compliance history of consumer goods when they are imported into the U.S.

CPSC commissioners voted 4-1 in a meeting Wednesday to approve the pilot program, which is aimed at giving regulators fast, centralized access to information that would allow them to clear entry for compliant products and halt unsafe items. Commissioner Ann Marie Buerkle, a Republican, was the only commissioner to vote against the program.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MoJ4NA

