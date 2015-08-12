CPSC greenlights pilot program for consumer-product imports

(Reuters) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission will launch a pilot program to test a system for electronically filing details about the origin and compliance history of consumer goods when they are imported into the U.S.

CPSC commissioners voted 4-1 in a meeting Wednesday to approve the pilot program, which is aimed at giving regulators fast, centralized access to information that would allow them to clear entry for compliant products and halt unsafe items. Commissioner Ann Marie Buerkle, a Republican, was the only commissioner to vote against the program.

