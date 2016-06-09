FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CPSC levies big fines in back-to-back civil penalty settlements
June 9, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

CPSC levies big fines in back-to-back civil penalty settlements

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A sharply divided Consumer Product Safety Commission has approved two multimillion-dollar civil penalty agreements in the past week with companies who allegedly failed to report product safety hazards.

The commission announced June 1 that Teavana, a retailer of tea and related merchandise that is now a subsidiary of Starbucks Corp, would pay $3.75 million for failing to notify the CPSC that glass-walled beverage tumblers could shatter and cut or burn users.

