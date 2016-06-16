CPSC's Kaye blames companies for lack of settlement transparency

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Chairman Elliot Kaye on Wednesday fired back at calls for increased transparency regarding its settlements with companies that result in civil penalty settlement agreements, saying the burden was on the latter to share details of cases.

"The companies control the information," Kaye said during a testy exchange with a panel of defense attorneys during a hearing on the CPSC's priorities for fiscal years 2017 and 2018. He said that it was companies, not CPSC staff, who often refuse to provide detailed information about the cases.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1rrMxm2