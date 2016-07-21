CPSC officials rebuff criticism over civil penalty settlements

Consumer Product Safety Commission Chairman Elliot Kaye and Commissioner Robert Adler said on Wednesday they had not been persuaded by recent calls from companies for an overhaul of policies assessing civil penalties for product-safety hazards.

"Our concern is that these sudden calls for 'transparency' and increased 'due process' are really just calls for lower civil penalties and a decreased responsibility on behalf of companies to report unsafe products in a timely manner," Kaye and Adler, both Democrats, said in a joint statement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29XN89V