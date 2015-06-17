FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CPSC says progress made toward voluntary off-road vehicle rules
June 17, 2015 / 8:41 PM / 2 years ago

CPSC says progress made toward voluntary off-road vehicle rules

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Members of the Consumer Product Safety Commission said they are hopeful manufacturers of recreational off-highway vehicles will strengthen voluntary standards and obviate the need for controversial mandatory rules.

Commissioners faced questions on the proposed mandatory standard on Wednesday during an oversight hearing before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science & Transportation’s subcommittee on consumer protection.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1L0m05R

