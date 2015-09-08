First lawsuit hits over salmonella outbreak tied to cucumbers

(Reuters) - California distributor Andrew & Williamson Fresh Produce has been hit with a lawsuit from a woman who said she was sickened after eating cucumbers sold by the company, which have been linked to a multi-state salmonella outbreak.

The lawsuit filed by plaintiff Kathleen Dvergsten on Monday in the U.S. District Court for Minnesota is believed to be the first tied to the outbreak, which began July 3 and has so far has been blamed for 285 sicknesses in 27 states, including 53 hospitalizations and one death, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1hUUY4S