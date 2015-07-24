FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2015 / 7:52 PM / 2 years ago

Cymbalta plaintiffs make second bid for MDL

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - More than 40 plaintiffs are asking a federal judicial panel to reconsider a request to consolidate lawsuits accusing Eli Lilly & Co of failing to warn patients about the side effects they could suffer if they stop taking its antidepressant Cymbalta.

On Thursday, attorney Steven Stein of Knox Ricksen urged the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to grant the motion, saying that the number of plaintiffs and law firms involved in the litigation has grown significantly, and efforts to informally coordinate the cases have fallen short, since a first bid to consolidate the cases was rejected in December.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HOJJ6w

