Judge orders nearly 40 Cymbalta plaintiffs to file separate lawsuits

A federal judge in Indiana has severed nearly 40 claims from three multi-plaintiff lawsuits over Eli Lilly’s antidepressant Cymbalta, saying that the product liability claims are too individualized to proceed as a group.

The orders handed down Monday by U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson in the Southern District of Indiana granted the drugmaker’s motion to break up the multi-plaintiff complaints, but denied, for now, its attempt to transfer the cases to each plaintiff’s home state.

