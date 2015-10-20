FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge orders nearly 40 Cymbalta plaintiffs to file separate lawsuits
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 20, 2015 / 9:22 PM / 2 years ago

Judge orders nearly 40 Cymbalta plaintiffs to file separate lawsuits

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Indiana has severed nearly 40 claims from three multi-plaintiff lawsuits over Eli Lilly’s antidepressant Cymbalta, saying that the product liability claims are too individualized to proceed as a group.

The orders handed down Monday by U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson in the Southern District of Indiana granted the drugmaker’s motion to break up the multi-plaintiff complaints, but denied, for now, its attempt to transfer the cases to each plaintiff’s home state.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QPLDY2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.