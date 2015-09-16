Nearly 70 Cymbalta withdrawal claims sent to Indiana

(Reuters) - A federal judge in California has sent 69 out-of-state plaintiffs suing Eli Lilly over alleged withdrawal symptoms from the antidepressant Cymbalta to litigate their claims in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, where Lilly is headquartered.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Kimberly Mueller rejected Lilly’s motion to dismiss the non-California plaintiffs’ claims for lack of jurisdiction, as well as the company’s alternate proposal that those cases, which were originally part of three multi-plaintiff complaints, be transferred to each out-of-state plaintiff’s home venue.

