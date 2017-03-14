Benicar plaintiffs' experts must produce patient records - judge

Two doctors hired by plaintiffs as expert witnesses in product liability litigation over Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd's blood pressure drug Benicar must produce records for their own patients they considered in forming their opinions, a federal judge has ruled.

Monday's ruling by U.S. Magistrate Judge Joel Schneider in Camden, New Jersey, came after the doctors were deposed and said they relied on their own clinical experience in forming their opinions, including by reviewing certain patients' records.

