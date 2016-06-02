FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Florida's expert rules apply retroactively - appeals court
June 2, 2016

Florida's expert rules apply retroactively - appeals court

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A Florida appeals court has held that standards for expert-witness testimony adopted in 2013 can be applied to a product-liability lawsuit that was filed four years earlier.

On Wednesday, Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal unanimously affirmed a lower court ruling that excluded a key expert witness for plaintiff Simona Bunin under the newer standards. Bunin sued Matrixx Industries and other defendants in 2009 claiming she lost her sense of smell after using the former's Zicam Intense Sinus Relief spray.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UygRFS

