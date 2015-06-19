DaVita dialysis patients lose bid for class certification

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Colorado has declined to certify a class of patients who said Colorado-based healthcare clinic operator DaVita Healthcare Partners administered potentially hazardous dialysis products that increased their risk of suffering a heart attack.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson in Colorado said that individual issues were “so central” to plaintiffs’ claims that certifying a class of as many as 300,000 members “would not achieve significant economies of time, effort and expense.” Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro represented the proposed class.

