DaVita dialysis patients lose bid for class certification
June 19, 2015 / 8:36 PM / 2 years ago

DaVita dialysis patients lose bid for class certification

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Colorado has declined to certify a class of patients who said Colorado-based healthcare clinic operator DaVita Healthcare Partners administered potentially hazardous dialysis products that increased their risk of suffering a heart attack.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson in Colorado said that individual issues were “so central” to plaintiffs’ claims that certifying a class of as many as 300,000 members “would not achieve significant economies of time, effort and expense.” Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro represented the proposed class.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RhrUiP

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

