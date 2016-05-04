FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Calif. appeals court tosses defamation lawsuit over firm's press release
May 4, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Calif. appeals court tosses defamation lawsuit over firm's press release

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A California appeals court has tossed a lawsuit from J-M Manufacturing that accused Phillips & Cohen, a law firm representing whistleblowers who were suing the pipe manufacturer, of making defamatory statements in a press release announcing a jury verdict against J-M.

In a 2-1 ruling Monday, California’s Second Appellate District said that Phillips & Cohen’s characterization of the 2013 verdict - in which J-M was found to have sold pipes that did not conform to industry standards to governmental agencies - fell “well within the acceptable margin of flexibility/literary license” permitted under state law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Y7OhvD

