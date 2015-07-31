FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Plaintiffs fail in latest bid to certify class over Del Monte products
July 31, 2015 / 9:07 PM / 2 years ago

Plaintiffs fail in latest bid to certify class over Del Monte products

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A third attempt by two Del Monte Foods Inc customers to certify a class over allegedly making misleading labeling claims on the company’s canned tomatoes and certain fruit products has fallen short again.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in the Northern District of California said on Thursday that the proposed class had failed to demonstrate they shared enough common facts and interests to warrant certification.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KEPasE

