Plaintiffs fail in latest bid to certify class over Del Monte products

(Reuters) - A third attempt by two Del Monte Foods Inc customers to certify a class over allegedly making misleading labeling claims on the company’s canned tomatoes and certain fruit products has fallen short again.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in the Northern District of California said on Thursday that the proposed class had failed to demonstrate they shared enough common facts and interests to warrant certification.

