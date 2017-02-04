Norton Rose and Chadbourne & Parke in merger talks
By Jan Wolfe U.K.-based Norton Rose Fulbright and New York's Chadbourne & Parke said on Thursday they were discussing a merger that would create a law firm of nearly 4,000 lawyers.
A federal jury in Ohio on Thursday found that drug manufacturers Abbott Laboratories Inc and AbbVie Inc were not responsible for birth defects in a boy whose mother took their antiepileptic drug Depakote while pregnant.
After a two-week trial in U.S. District Court in Cleveland, Ohio, jurors cleared Abbott and AbbVie of all claims in a lawsuit brought by Kevin and Christin Hutchens.
Energy producer Breitburn Energy Partners LP is seeking court approval for another round of bonuses for key executive and employees, arguing in court papers the incentives are needed as its Chapter 11 bankruptcy "will continue well into 2017."
A split federal appeals court on Thursday revived a lawsuit by environmental groups who accused the Environmental Protection Agency of skipping a step required by the Endangered Species Act when it approved hundreds of pesticide-containing products.