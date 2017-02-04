A federal jury in Ohio on Thursday found that drug manufacturers Abbott Laboratories Inc and AbbVie Inc were not responsible for birth defects in a boy whose mother took their antiepileptic drug Depakote while pregnant.

After a two-week trial in U.S. District Court in Cleveland, Ohio, jurors cleared Abbott and AbbVie of all claims in a lawsuit brought by Kevin and Christin Hutchens.

