34 minutes ago
AbbVie loses bid to overturn $15 million Depakote injury verdict
July 20, 2017 / 10:49 PM / 34 minutes ago

AbbVie loses bid to overturn $15 million Depakote injury verdict

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has rejected AbbVie Inc's bid to overturn a $15 million verdict for a 10-year-old boy whose mother blamed his birth defect on its bipolar disorder drug Depakote, which she took while she was pregnant.

U.S. District Judge Nancy Rosenstengel in East St. Louis, Illinois, on Wednesday rejected AbbVie's arguments in the case of Stevie Gonzalez, who was born in 2007 with spina bifida, a condition in which the spinal cord fails to develop properly.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vGkv99

