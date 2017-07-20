AbbVie loses bid to overturn $15 million Depakote injury verdict

A federal judge has rejected AbbVie Inc's bid to overturn a $15 million verdict for a 10-year-old boy whose mother blamed his birth defect on its bipolar disorder drug Depakote, which she took while she was pregnant.

U.S. District Judge Nancy Rosenstengel in East St. Louis, Illinois, on Wednesday rejected AbbVie's arguments in the case of Stevie Gonzalez, who was born in 2007 with spina bifida, a condition in which the spinal cord fails to develop properly.

