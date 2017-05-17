FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Abbott's $1.5 bln off-label plea deal barred at trial over Depakote risks
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 17, 2017 / 9:06 PM / 3 months ago

Abbott's $1.5 bln off-label plea deal barred at trial over Depakote risks

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A woman who blamed her son's birth defects on Abbott Laboratories Inc's bipolar disorder drug Depakote, which she took while she was pregnant, cannot present as evidence at trial the company's 2012 plea deal resolving an off-label marketing probe, a U.S. judge said Wednesday.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Nancy Rosenstengel in East St. Louis, Illinois came ahead of a trial set for Monday in a lawsuit by Christina Raquel in the latest injury case to go before a jury over Depakote, which is now made by Abbott spin-off AbbVie Inc.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rgraIv

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.