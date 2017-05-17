Abbott's $1.5 bln off-label plea deal barred at trial over Depakote risks

A woman who blamed her son's birth defects on Abbott Laboratories Inc's bipolar disorder drug Depakote, which she took while she was pregnant, cannot present as evidence at trial the company's 2012 plea deal resolving an off-label marketing probe, a U.S. judge said Wednesday.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Nancy Rosenstengel in East St. Louis, Illinois came ahead of a trial set for Monday in a lawsuit by Christina Raquel in the latest injury case to go before a jury over Depakote, which is now made by Abbott spin-off AbbVie Inc.

