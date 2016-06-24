FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J&J asks 5th Circuit to delay next Pinnacle hip bellwether trial
June 24, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

J&J asks 5th Circuit to delay next Pinnacle hip bellwether trial

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Johnson & Johnson and its DePuy Orthopaedics unit have asked a federal appeals court to halt an upcoming bellwether trial over their Pinnacle metal-on-metal hip implants until their challenges to a previous $502 million verdict are resolved.

In a petition for a writ of mandamus filed Thursday in the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, J&J said the Texas judge overseeing multidistrict litigation for Pinnacle hips had "abused the bellwether process" by scheduling a trial involving as many as seven different plaintiffs to start Sept. 6. Allowing that to go forward would be costly, counterproductive and potentially prejudicial, the company argued.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28VryCU

