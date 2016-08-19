Lawsuit over infomercial can proceed in state court - 9th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday revived and remanded to state court a proposed class action alleging a marketing company misled customers about an ineffective diabetes treatment, even though the named plaintiff received a refund and also admitted she was not diabetic at the time she took it.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal judge in Los Angeles erred in dismissing rather than remanding Elsa Polo's claims against Innoventions International, a Miami, Florida-based television marketing firm under California's Consumer Legal Remedies Act (CLRA).

