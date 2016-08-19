FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 19, 2016 / 11:41 PM / a year ago

Lawsuit over infomercial can proceed in state court - 9th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday revived and remanded to state court a proposed class action alleging a marketing company misled customers about an ineffective diabetes treatment, even though the named plaintiff received a refund and also admitted she was not diabetic at the time she took it.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal judge in Los Angeles erred in dismissing rather than remanding Elsa Polo's claims against Innoventions International, a Miami, Florida-based television marketing firm under California's Consumer Legal Remedies Act (CLRA).

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2b7eLet

