Supreme Court will not review county's drug-disposal law
May 26, 2015 / 8:17 PM / 2 years ago

Supreme Court will not review county's drug-disposal law

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court will not take up a pharmaceutical industry groups’ challenge to a California county’s first-of-its-kind law requiring drug companies to pay for a drug-disposal program, which they had decried as unconstitutional.

The order on Tuesday is a "significant victory for Alameda County," said its counsel Donna Ziegler. The county was represented by attorneys from Altshuler Berzon and Shartsis Friese. Jones Day represented the challengers, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, Generic Pharmaceutical Association, and the Biotechnology Industry Organization. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RlxxP1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
