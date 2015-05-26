Supreme Court will not review county's drug-disposal law

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court will not take up a pharmaceutical industry groups’ challenge to a California county’s first-of-its-kind law requiring drug companies to pay for a drug-disposal program, which they had decried as unconstitutional.

The order on Tuesday is a "significant victory for Alameda County," said its counsel Donna Ziegler. The county was represented by attorneys from Altshuler Berzon and Shartsis Friese. Jones Day represented the challengers, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, Generic Pharmaceutical Association, and the Biotechnology Industry Organization.