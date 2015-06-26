FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

Judge can't see injury in eye-drop class action

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in New Jersey has dismissed a proposed class action accusing companies that make and sell prescription eye medication of purposely making dispensed drops too big, wasting the product and forcing customers to buy more of it.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Freda Wolfson said plaintiffs’ theory of their alleged injuries from the eye drops was “too remote and abstract” to give them standing to bring the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Kfi3JO

