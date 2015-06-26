Judge can't see injury in eye-drop class action

(Reuters) - A federal judge in New Jersey has dismissed a proposed class action accusing companies that make and sell prescription eye medication of purposely making dispensed drops too big, wasting the product and forcing customers to buy more of it.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Freda Wolfson said plaintiffs’ theory of their alleged injuries from the eye drops was “too remote and abstract” to give them standing to bring the case.

