California Supreme Court to consider innovator liability in asthma-drug case

California’s highest court has agreed to consider whether the former manufacturer of a brand-name drug can be sued for injuries allegedly caused by another company’s generic version.

On Wednesday, the California Supreme Court granted Novartis Pharmaceutical Corp’s petition for review of a decision finding it must face negligence claims from twins who said their developmental disabilities were caused by their mother’s use of a generic version of asthma medication Brethine, formerly made by Novartis.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Ua9nsL