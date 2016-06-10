FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California Supreme Court to consider innovator liability in asthma-drug case
June 10, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

California Supreme Court to consider innovator liability in asthma-drug case

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

California’s highest court has agreed to consider whether the former manufacturer of a brand-name drug can be sued for injuries allegedly caused by another company’s generic version.

On Wednesday, the California Supreme Court granted Novartis Pharmaceutical Corp’s petition for review of a decision finding it must face negligence claims from twins who said their developmental disabilities were caused by their mother’s use of a generic version of asthma medication Brethine, formerly made by Novartis.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Ua9nsL

