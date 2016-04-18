FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pharmacies' ADHD drug swap didn't cause injury, court finds
April 18, 2016

Pharmacies' ADHD drug swap didn't cause injury, court finds

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Illinois has dismissed a proposed class action brought against a pharmacy chain by a man who said they improperly filled a prescription for a brand-name drug for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder with a generic that was not therapeutically equivalent.

U.S. District Judge Samuel Der-Yeghiayan in Chicago on Thursday ruled that plaintiff Alex Turetsky failed to show that either he or his son suffered any actual injury - financial or physical - that would give him constitutional standing to bring the lawsuit against the defendants, which are several companies that operated Osco Drug pharmacies.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1qBctvm

