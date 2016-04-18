Pharmacies' ADHD drug swap didn't cause injury, court finds

A federal judge in Illinois has dismissed a proposed class action brought against a pharmacy chain by a man who said they improperly filled a prescription for a brand-name drug for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder with a generic that was not therapeutically equivalent.

U.S. District Judge Samuel Der-Yeghiayan in Chicago on Thursday ruled that plaintiff Alex Turetsky failed to show that either he or his son suffered any actual injury - financial or physical - that would give him constitutional standing to bring the lawsuit against the defendants, which are several companies that operated Osco Drug pharmacies.

