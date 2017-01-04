FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese company says damages arguments can't stand in drywall MDL
January 4, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 8 months ago

Chinese company says damages arguments can't stand in drywall MDL

Erica Teichert

1 Min Read

A Chinese company facing thousands of claims that it sold defective drywall asked a federal judge in Louisiana to exclude portions of plaintiffs' arguments for class damages to remediate property damage.

In a series of court filings, Taishan Gypsum Co Ltd on Friday accused plaintiffs of abandoning its arguments for more than $1 billion in class relief for the alleged property damage. The company said plaintiffs had proposed an "elaborate hypothetical trial plan" that sought new relief after years of requesting aggregate damages.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iHwz7t

