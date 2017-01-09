Chinese company calls for decertification of drywall MDL class

A Chinese drywall maker has asked a federal judge in New Orleans to decertify a class of thousands of homeowners suing it and its affiliates for allegedly selling defective drywall that damaged their properties.

China National Building Materials Co (CNBM) said in a motion filed on Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana that plaintiffs' remediation claims cannot be resolved on a class basis and damages should be calculated on an individual basis.

