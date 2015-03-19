Chinese company capitulates in fight over $2.6 mln drywall judgment

(Reuters) - After a protracted legal battle, a Chinese company will pay a $2.6 million judgment to Virginia homeowners who say they purchased defective drywall, its lawyers said in a court hearing.

Taishan Gypsum Co Ltd dropped its fight against the 2010 judgment on Tuesday, several weeks after retaining new U.S. counsel from Alston & Bird and Hangartner Rydberg & Terrell. They replaced counsel from Hogan Lovells and Stanley Reuter Ross Thornton & Alford, which Taishan fired last year.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FG0Jfd