DuPont can't duck punitive-damage claims in first C-8 trials

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Ohio has denied DuPont’s motion to dismiss claims for punitive damages from the first two bellwether trials over allegations that it sickened thousands by leaking a chemical known as C-8 into drinking water near one of its West Virginia plants.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Edmund Sargus in the Southern District of Ohio said that plaintiffs’ evidence regarding DuPont’s conduct could lead jurors to reasonably conclude that the company’s actions “had a great probability of causing substantial harm.” The first two trials are scheduled to begin Sept. 14 and Nov. 30.

