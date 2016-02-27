DuPont C-8 bellwether settled before March trial date

A bellwether trial set to start March 21 in multidistrict litigation over chemical giant DuPont’s alleged leak of a toxic chemical used to make Teflon has been canceled after the lawsuit was settled.

On Friday, Janet Smith, a spokeswoman for the Chemours Co - a DuPont spinoff that agreed to take on liability for lawsuits from plaintiffs who said they were sickened by the chemical, perfluorooctanoic acid, also known as PFOA or C-8, said the company had reached a confidential settlement with plaintiff John Wolf for a “reasonable amount” without admitting liability.

