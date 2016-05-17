FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DuPont objects to trial selection process for C-8 lawsuits
May 17, 2016 / 9:06 PM / a year ago

DuPont objects to trial selection process for C-8 lawsuits

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Chemical maker DuPont has objected to a federal judge’s decision that allows plaintiffs’ lawyers to select which 40 cases will go to trial next year involving claims that exposure to a toxic chemical leaked from one of its plants caused kidney and testicular cancer.

On Monday, lawyers from Squire Patton Boggs representing DuPont told U.S. District Judge Edmund Sargus in the Southern District of Ohio that letting plaintiffs’ lead counsel choose which cases to include in the first wave of trials was “fundamentally unfair and unprecedented” and would “unrealistically inflate” the value of the remaining claims for a possible settlement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/24XWSFi

