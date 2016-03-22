U.S. Supreme Court won't hear challenge to Duracell battery settlement

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a settlement over advertising for Duracell batteries, which one objector said gave just $344,000 to class members while putting more than $5.6 million in class counsel’s pockets.

The high court rejected the cert petition brought by Ted Frank at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, who frequently challenges settlements he says provide a windfall to attorneys at consumers’ expense. The order leaves intact a 2015 decision from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that affirmed approval of the settlement involving now-discontinued Duracell Ultra batteries.

