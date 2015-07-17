FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA says no action likely on "evaporated cane juice" in 2015
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 17, 2015 / 9:02 PM / 2 years ago

FDA says no action likely on "evaporated cane juice" in 2015

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said it is unlikely to make a final determination on when the term “evaporated cane juice” can be used on food labels in the next 180 days, but anticipates issuing final guidance by the end of 2016.

The letter was filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in two proposed class actions over the term, which plaintiffs allege can dupe customers into thinking that it is not a form of sugar. U.S. District Judge Edward Chen, who is overseeing the suits, had requested guidance from the agency in May.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MyXJSY

