New York judge tosses Eliquis severe bleeding lawsuit

A New York federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit against Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer from a man who alleged he suffered severe internal bleeding after taking their blood thinner Eliquis.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote on Dec. 23 dismissed all claims by Charlie Utts and his wife Ciara against Bristol-Myers and Pfizer. But she gave the couple until Jan. 20 to amend their complaint and address deficiencies in most of their allegations, including failure to warn, consumer protection and breach of warranty claims.

