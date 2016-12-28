FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
New York judge tosses Eliquis severe bleeding lawsuit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 28, 2016 / 1:14 PM / 8 months ago

New York judge tosses Eliquis severe bleeding lawsuit

Erica Teichert

1 Min Read

A New York federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit against Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer from a man who alleged he suffered severe internal bleeding after taking their blood thinner Eliquis.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote on Dec. 23 dismissed all claims by Charlie Utts and his wife Ciara against Bristol-Myers and Pfizer. But she gave the couple until Jan. 20 to amend their complaint and address deficiencies in most of their allegations, including failure to warn, consumer protection and breach of warranty claims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hogK0u

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.