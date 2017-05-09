FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bristol-Myers, Pfizer beat amended Eliquis case over bleeding risks
May 9, 2017 / 9:38 PM / 3 months ago

Bristol-Myers, Pfizer beat amended Eliquis case over bleeding risks

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed for a second time a lawsuit against Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer Inc by a man who claimed he suffered severe internal bleeding after taking their blood thinner Eliquis.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan on Monday said the drug's warning label was legally adequate and that state-law claims by California resident Charlie Utts that the companies failed to warn about Eliquis' risks were preempted by federal law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qPltRO

