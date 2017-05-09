Bristol-Myers, Pfizer beat amended Eliquis case over bleeding risks

A federal judge has dismissed for a second time a lawsuit against Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer Inc by a man who claimed he suffered severe internal bleeding after taking their blood thinner Eliquis.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan on Monday said the drug's warning label was legally adequate and that state-law claims by California resident Charlie Utts that the companies failed to warn about Eliquis' risks were preempted by federal law.

