Federal judge tosses most Eliquis cases vs. Bristol-Myers, Pfizer
#Westlaw News
July 28, 2017 / 8:36 PM / in 4 hours

Federal judge tosses most Eliquis cases vs. Bristol-Myers, Pfizer

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed 20 lawsuits against Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer Inc claiming that people who took its blood thinner Eliquis suffered severe internal bleeding, leaving just a single case in the consolidated litigation over the drug.

Wednesday's orders by U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan came after she issued a key ruling in May in a California man's case that federal law preempted his state-law claims that the companies failed to warn about Eliquis' risks.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eV5tcx

