FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge cuts failure-to-warn claims over arthritis drug Enbrel
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 28, 2015 / 10:52 PM / 2 years ago

Judge cuts failure-to-warn claims over arthritis drug Enbrel

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Relying on Florida’s learned-intermediary doctrine, drugmakers Amgen and Pfizer have convinced a federal judge in that state to throw out claims that they failed to properly warn a woman that the rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel can cause infections.

U.S. District Judge John Steele in the Middle District of Florida on Friday said that although Enbrel was required to carry direct-to-patient warnings about its side effects, its makers were still protected by the learned-intermediary doctrine, which holds that makers of prescription drugs have fulfilled their legal duty by providing necessary warnings to the prescribing physician.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KOIGD7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.