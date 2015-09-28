Judge cuts failure-to-warn claims over arthritis drug Enbrel

(Reuters) - Relying on Florida’s learned-intermediary doctrine, drugmakers Amgen and Pfizer have convinced a federal judge in that state to throw out claims that they failed to properly warn a woman that the rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel can cause infections.

U.S. District Judge John Steele in the Middle District of Florida on Friday said that although Enbrel was required to carry direct-to-patient warnings about its side effects, its makers were still protected by the learned-intermediary doctrine, which holds that makers of prescription drugs have fulfilled their legal duty by providing necessary warnings to the prescribing physician.

