Plaintiffs' firms urge redo on 11th Circuit tobacco ruling
May 5, 2015 / 9:32 PM / 2 years ago

Plaintiffs' firms urge redo on 11th Circuit tobacco ruling

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - More than 20 law firms representing smokers in Florida state court have asked a federal appeals court to reconsider its recent ruling that could make it more difficult to prove that cigarettes are dangerous and that tobacco companies were negligent.

The firms - led by Brannock & Humphries, the Mills Firm and Doffermyre Shields Canfield & Knowles - said in a proposed amicus brief filed Monday that the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had ignored crucial facts in its April decision in Graham v. R.J. Reynolds. The ruling barred former members of the Engle v. Liggett class action from relying on findings from a 1999 trial about cigarettes to bolster claims for strict liability and negligence in their individual cases against tobacco makers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1zydDLy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
