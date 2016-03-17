FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florida Supreme Court says punitive damages available on tobacco claims
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 17, 2016 / 10:44 PM / a year ago

Florida Supreme Court says punitive damages available on tobacco claims

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Florida’s highest court ruled Thursday that former members of a massive smokers’ class action could seek punitive damages in their individual strict product-liability and negligence claims against tobacco companies.

The Florida Supreme Court unanimously reversed a lower court and ordered a new trial on punitive damages for Lucille Soffer, who sued R.J. Reynolds on behalf of her deceased husband Maurice, a long-time smoker who died of lung cancer in 1992.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1R1uJYW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.