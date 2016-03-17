Florida Supreme Court says punitive damages available on tobacco claims

Florida’s highest court ruled Thursday that former members of a massive smokers’ class action could seek punitive damages in their individual strict product-liability and negligence claims against tobacco companies.

The Florida Supreme Court unanimously reversed a lower court and ordered a new trial on punitive damages for Lucille Soffer, who sued R.J. Reynolds on behalf of her deceased husband Maurice, a long-time smoker who died of lung cancer in 1992.

