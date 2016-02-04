Judge dismisses lawsuit over Bayer's Essure device, for now

A federal judge in California has dismissed a lawsuit from a woman who said she was seriously injured because of defects in Essure, a permanent contraceptive device for women made by Bayer Corp that has come under recent scrutiny by U.S. regulators.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge William Alsup in the Northern District of California said plaintiff Tanya De La Paz’s state-law claims against Bayer for design and manufacturing defect, failure to warn, fraud and breach of warranty, among others, were preempted by federal law. However, he said she could amend her lawsuit if she could address some of the shortcomings in the original complaint.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PDDEPJ