A California state judge will allow a narrowed set of claims from 14 women to proceed against Bayer over injuries allegedly caused by its Essure contraceptive devices.

While other courts have recently found state-law claims over Essure preempted by federal law, Alameda County Judge Winifred Smith's ruling on Aug. 2 gave the go-ahead for the women to proceed with certain claims, including failure to warn.

