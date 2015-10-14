Judge won't restrict mesh lawyers' communications with doctors

A federal judge in West Virginia declined Ethicon Inc’s request to place strict limitations on ex parte communications between lawyers and treating physicians for women suing over Ethicon Inc’s transvaginal mesh, although she did place some ground rules on their interactions.

On Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Eifert in the Southern District of West Virginia said that placing a “blanket restriction” limiting communications between plaintiffs’ lawyers and treating physicians solely to matters involving the patient’s treatment would be like “using a sledgehammer to crack a nut.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MqkxTw