Ethicon mesh trial wraps up in California court

(Reuters) - A California jury is poised to decide whether Johnson & Johnson’s Ethicon Inc is liable in the first trial over injuries allegedly caused by the TVT Abbrevo, one of the newer models of transvaginal mesh devices that have been the subject of thousands of lawsuits.

Following a five-week trial, closing arguments took place Thursday before Kern County Superior Court Judge Lorna Brumfield in the 2013 lawsuit brought by Coleen Perry, who was implanted with Ethicon’s Abbrevo in 2011 to treat stress urinary incontinence.

