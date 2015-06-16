Judge sets 26 Ethicon mesh cases for a single trial

(Reuters) - A federal judge overseeing thousands of transvaginal mesh lawsuits has set a single consolidated trial for 26 women who said they were injured by a device made by Johnson & Johnson’s Ethicon Inc unit.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin in the Southern District of West Virginia set a November 2 trial date for the cases, which are among more than 25,000 consolidated in multidistrict litigation against Ethicon over its mesh products.

