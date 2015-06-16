FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge sets 26 Ethicon mesh cases for a single trial
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 16, 2015 / 12:41 AM / 2 years ago

Judge sets 26 Ethicon mesh cases for a single trial

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge overseeing thousands of transvaginal mesh lawsuits has set a single consolidated trial for 26 women who said they were injured by a device made by Johnson & Johnson’s Ethicon Inc unit.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin in the Southern District of West Virginia set a November 2 trial date for the cases, which are among more than 25,000 consolidated in multidistrict litigation against Ethicon over its mesh products.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ToSYjS

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.