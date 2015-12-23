FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ethicon hit with $12.5 mln verdict in Philadelphia mesh trial
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 23, 2015 / 1:07 AM / 2 years ago

Ethicon hit with $12.5 mln verdict in Philadelphia mesh trial

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Dec 22 -

Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon Inc has been hit with a $12.5 million verdict in a lawsuit from a woman who said she was injured by transvaginal mesh, a device that is the subject of tens of thousands of lawsuits in state and federal courts.

Following a three-week trial, jurors in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas awarded plaintiff Patricia Hammons $5.5 million in compensatory damages on Monday, and an additional $7 million in punitive damages on Tuesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QK0FBW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.