Ethicon hit with $12.5 mln verdict in Philadelphia mesh trial

Dec 22 -

Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon Inc has been hit with a $12.5 million verdict in a lawsuit from a woman who said she was injured by transvaginal mesh, a device that is the subject of tens of thousands of lawsuits in state and federal courts.

Following a three-week trial, jurors in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas awarded plaintiff Patricia Hammons $5.5 million in compensatory damages on Monday, and an additional $7 million in punitive damages on Tuesday.

