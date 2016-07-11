FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
6th Circuit says Ethicon stapler suit belongs in Germany
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 11, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

6th Circuit says Ethicon stapler suit belongs in Germany

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

An American expatriate in Germany who underwent surgery there cannot file a U.S. lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson and its Ethicon Endo-Surgery subsidiary over an allegedly faulty surgical stapler used in his procedure, a federal appeals court has ruled.

On Friday, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously affirmed a lower court decision finding that the case belonged in Germany, where plaintiff Brandon Hefferan lives and where the stapler at issue was sold.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29HHr26

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.