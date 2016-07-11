6th Circuit says Ethicon stapler suit belongs in Germany

(Reuters) -

An American expatriate in Germany who underwent surgery there cannot file a U.S. lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson and its Ethicon Endo-Surgery subsidiary over an allegedly faulty surgical stapler used in his procedure, a federal appeals court has ruled.

On Friday, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously affirmed a lower court decision finding that the case belonged in Germany, where plaintiff Brandon Hefferan lives and where the stapler at issue was sold.

