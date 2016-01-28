FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J&J reportedly settles first transvaginal mesh suits
January 28, 2016 / 3:29 AM / 2 years ago

J&J reportedly settles first transvaginal mesh suits

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Jan 27 -

Johnson & Johnson’s Ethicon Inc unit has reportedly reached a $120 million deal to resolve as many as 3,000 lawsuits alleging that its transvaginal mesh products are defective, marking the first time the manufacturer has agreed to a group settlement in the litigation.

The deal will cover between 2,000 and 3,000 plaintiffs suing over Ethicon’s mesh products who are represented by Clayton Clark of Clark Love Hutson, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing three people who declined to be named because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the settlement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PTZWZk (Reporting by Jessica Dye)

