a year ago
Take-home exposure liability can extend past spouses: NJ high court
July 7, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Take-home exposure liability can extend past spouses: NJ high court

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

The New Jersey Supreme Court has held companies could be liable to their employees' roommates or partners if the latter are sickened by exposure to toxic substances carried home on workers' bodies or clothing.

In Wednesday's decision, the state high court said the scope of take-home liability for exposure to disease-causing substances such as beryllium or asbestos is not limited only to employees' spouses, but could include other individuals with whom they regularly come into contact.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29olu8y

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
