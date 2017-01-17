FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2017 / 9:01 PM / 7 months ago

Fiat Chrysler asks judge to toss gearshift MDL

Erica Teichert

1 Min Read

The U.S. subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler N.V. has urged a federal judge in Michigan to throw out multidistrict litigation alleging the electronic gearshifts in some vehicles, including the Jeep Grand Cherokee, are defective.

FCA US LLC filed a motion on Monday asking U.S. District Judge David Lawson in Detroit to dismiss the case because the plaintiffs lacked standing to sue. The automaker said none of the 52 named plaintiffs were injured by its monostable electronic gearshift and the alleged defect was already being repaired as part of a government-mandated recall.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2j6g2XE

