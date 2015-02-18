FDA to revisit proposal on generic-drug warnings

(Reuters) - The Food and Drug Administration will re-open the comment period and hold a public meeting next month on a proposal to allow generic-drug companies to change product-warning labels to reflect new safety information.

In a Federal Register notice published Wednesday, the FDA said it would accept public comments and possible alternatives to its proposal until April 27. The original comment period closed in March of last year. The agency will also hold a day-long public meeting on the proposal at its White Oak Campus in Silver Spring, Maryland, on March 27, according to the notice.

